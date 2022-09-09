RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 331 suspected criminals in Kano — CP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano State, has arrested no fewer than 331 suspected criminals in one month.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The suspects, he said, were arrested for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, thuggery and drug abuse, among others.

”51 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 69 for kidnapping, 12, fraudsters, 18 vehicles and tricycles thieves, seven human traffickers, six drug dealers and 168 suspected thugs,” he said.

Lawal said that most of the suspects were already been charged to courts for prosecution.

The commissioner said that the police were able to rescue 11 kidnapped victims and 17 victims of human trafficking.

According to him, the police recovered 27 rifles, two locally made revolver pistols, 24 cars, 12 tricycles, two motorcycles, 94 knives, 306 parcels of Indian hemp, two cartons of suspected tramadol and 1,213 pieces of exol tablets.

Others, he said, were 48 pieces of rubber solutions, 40 motor vehicles batteries, nine ceiling fans, one plasma TV, one grinding machine, as well as 75 cell phones, among others.

Lawal said that the achievements were recorded through synergy with sister security agencies, visibility policing, use of technology in tackling crimes and community policing with stakeholders.

The CP commended all stakeholders for their continuous support and cooperation toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.

