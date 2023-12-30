ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi visits plateau, donates ₦10m to victims of attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Assailants attacked communities in two Plateau local governments on Christmas Eve, killing close to 200 villagers and burning houses in the process.

Obi was accompanied on the journey by party officials from the state on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The former Anambra State Governor pledged the sum of ₦5 million to each local government area of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, where people have been rendered homeless and now seeking refuge in makeshift facilities.

Assailants suspected to be rogue Fulani herdsmen staged violent attacks in 15 communities in the two local government areas on Christmas Eve, resulting in the gruesome killing of close to 200 villagers.

The gunmen also set fire to several houses, looted farm produce and destroyed properties as they mercilessly butchered the residents.

Speaking during the visit, the Obi expressed dismay over the development while condemning the attacks. He challenged the government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

The Labour Party candidate also raised concern over the number of Nigerians seeking refuge as displaced persons in their country, describing the situation as unacceptable and should be addressed by the government.

He said, “I’m saddened visiting Plateau again to condole people suffering from attacks by gunmen.

“People have been rendered homeless for no fault of theirs. These victims have lost their loved ones, lost their bread winners and all that they have.

“The humanitarian challenges occasioned by these attacks are so huge to be left for the government alone. And so, I’m not just here to offer them my token, but to mobilise other Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to the aid of these victims.

“Nigerians need to show them love, we need to go beyond empathising with them, there is need to support them with foods and clothing while in IDPs.

“I hereby called on the federal government to deal with these issues of gunmen across the country. I believe if the federal government is determined to stop these killings, they can do it.

“I therefore challenge the federal government to end the bloodshed across the country.”

