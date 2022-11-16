PDP’s Funke Akindele donates borehole to community in Yaba

“I am urging our fathers, mothers and youths here to go out there to spread the gospel of the PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran/Akindele to their neighbours and friends.

“You should vote PDP from presidential to the House of Assembly and protect your votes on the election day.

”All our candidates are brilliant, intelligent, knowledgeable and capable of delivering on their mandates,” Akindele said.

On the donated borehole, the Nollywood actress said the gesture was to address the problem of water supply in the community.

Akindele, who explained that she was born and brought up in Lagos Mainland said: “This is like coming back home. Project like borehole for water supply to the people is a necessity not a luxury.

“It is the duty of government to provide portable water for this community. This borehole is what the community needs for their existence.

“I don’t expect the government to perceive the provision of portable water for the people as luxury.

“My principal, Jandor and I believe that the welfare of Lagos residents is sacrosanct and that is what we stand for. We stand for good governance. We are hungry to serve our people,” he said.

According to her, PDP is ready to govern Lagos state for the benefit of the masses.

She said the PDP candidate chose her as running mate because of his love for better life for women and children as well as his experience while growing up.

“This is an indication that the interest of the women and the children will be better protected under the PDP-led government in Lagos state.

“We are not like other politicians who make promises and not fulfill it.

“I can assure you that we will fulfill all our promises because we are not product of godfatherism.”

Speaking, the Baale of Abule Oja, Chief Ashimiyu Abayomi, appreciated Akindele for the gesture, saying, “it is good that she does not forget her base”.

Abayomi urged the candidates to fulfill their promises if elected.

A community leader, Mr Olayiwola Olusoji, said it was a surprise to the community when the PDP running mate accepted the proposal to sink borehole for it.