ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLoveWorld

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Recommended articles

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not only a figure synonymous with modern Christianity but also the patriarch of a family that has garnered considerable interest both within and outside the LoveWorld community.

As the founding president of the church Believers' LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, his influence spans across continents over decades, with his family often reflecting his religious ethos.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's brief biography

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome entered the world in a family where Christian values were not merely taught but lived. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's family's home was a nurturing ground for faith, prayer, and devotion to scriptural teachings.

This spiritual foundation was critical, as it set the stage for young Chris' future - his path would not just be influenced by faith; it would come to embody the very essence of ministry.

As a young man, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome actively engaged in church activities, often seen partaking in Bible study groups and church services. It was this early exposure to the workings of the church that instilled in him the seeds of pastoral calling.

His family, recognizing his inclination towards ministry, supported his spiritual growth, fostering an environment where his faith could flourish alongside his academic pursuits.

Education played a pivotal role in shaping his approach to ministry. Bendel State University, where he pursued a degree in architecture, was more than just an academic milestone; it was here that his inherent leadership skills were honed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university also served as the birthplace of his ministry. It was within these academic halls that he initiated what would become one of the largest Christian congregations in the world.

The Youth for Christ fellowship, which started as a small prayer group led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, blossomed into the Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, widely known as Christ Embassy.

His time at university thus laid the dual foundations of his professional and spiritual callings, merging his architectural precision with his spiritual passion to craft a ministry that would eventually span continents.

The immediate family of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Some of the most important family members of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome are his two daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, also known by her stage name CSO, has carved out her niche in the gospel music scene. Her melodic contributions to LoveWorld's music ministry and her engagement in various church activities have made her a notable figure within the Christian community.

Carissa married Dutch-born Ghanaian businessman Philip Frimpong in 2018, and together, they welcomed a daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise, in 2021.

Charlene Oyakhilome, while less in the public eye compared to her sister, has also demonstrated support for the family’s ministry endeavors, balancing public engagement with a guarded personal life.

The extended family of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The Oyakhilome family extends beyond the immediate, encompassing Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's parents and siblings, who have occasionally featured in church events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ancestral background of the Oyakhilome family and their traditions enrich the cultural tapestry of Believers' LoveWorld Incorporated.

Family plays a pivotal role in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry, often mirroring the familial values he preaches. His teachings on marriage, relationships, and family life are drawn from personal experiences, resonating with his followers around the globe.

Kathy Woghiren is a notable figure in the LoveWorld community, known not only as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's sister but also as a distinguished leader within the Christ Embassy church.

As the Music Director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM), she oversees a global network of gospel artists who are integral to the church's worship and evangelical programs.

Kathy Woghiren embodies a passion for music and ministry that resonates with the LoveWorld ethos, championing the arts as a powerful medium for spiritual upliftment and evangelism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her leadership extends beyond administration; she is a mentor to many, instilling in them a devotion to craft and a dedication to faith that have become hallmarks of the LoveWorld music scene.

Her contributions are not merely organizational but deeply creative, often reflected in the numerous worship songs and hymns that have become favorites within the congregation.

Through her work, Kathy Woghiren has become an instrumental force in propagating the gospel through song, enriching the global LoveWorld community, and continuing the family legacy of faith and leadership.

Public service, philanthropy and humanitarian values

Philanthropy is a significant aspect of the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family's public service, with initiatives like the InnerCity Mission for Children (ICM), under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), exemplifying their commitment to charitable causes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This outreach reflects the LoveWorld message of compassion and giving, extending the family's impact beyond spiritual leadership.

Navigating the complex waters of public perception and media scrutiny, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his family maintain a dignified presence, often utilizing social media to connect with their community while fostering a sense of normalcy amidst their public life.

_---_

#FeatureByLoveWorld

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1bn supplementary budget - Obi

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1bn supplementary budget - Obi

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Cheap deals: 3 places to buy EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 with less than N70K

Cheap deals: 3 places to buy EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 with less than N70K

Tinubu signs ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law

Tinubu signs ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'