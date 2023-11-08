Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not only a figure synonymous with modern Christianity but also the patriarch of a family that has garnered considerable interest both within and outside the LoveWorld community.

As the founding president of the church Believers' LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, his influence spans across continents over decades, with his family often reflecting his religious ethos.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's brief biography

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome entered the world in a family where Christian values were not merely taught but lived. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's family's home was a nurturing ground for faith, prayer, and devotion to scriptural teachings.

This spiritual foundation was critical, as it set the stage for young Chris' future - his path would not just be influenced by faith; it would come to embody the very essence of ministry.

As a young man, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome actively engaged in church activities, often seen partaking in Bible study groups and church services. It was this early exposure to the workings of the church that instilled in him the seeds of pastoral calling.

His family, recognizing his inclination towards ministry, supported his spiritual growth, fostering an environment where his faith could flourish alongside his academic pursuits.

Education played a pivotal role in shaping his approach to ministry. Bendel State University, where he pursued a degree in architecture, was more than just an academic milestone; it was here that his inherent leadership skills were honed.

The university also served as the birthplace of his ministry. It was within these academic halls that he initiated what would become one of the largest Christian congregations in the world.

The Youth for Christ fellowship, which started as a small prayer group led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, blossomed into the Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, widely known as Christ Embassy.

His time at university thus laid the dual foundations of his professional and spiritual callings, merging his architectural precision with his spiritual passion to craft a ministry that would eventually span continents.

The immediate family of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Some of the most important family members of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome are his two daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, also known by her stage name CSO, has carved out her niche in the gospel music scene. Her melodic contributions to LoveWorld's music ministry and her engagement in various church activities have made her a notable figure within the Christian community.

Carissa married Dutch-born Ghanaian businessman Philip Frimpong in 2018, and together, they welcomed a daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise, in 2021.

Charlene Oyakhilome, while less in the public eye compared to her sister, has also demonstrated support for the family’s ministry endeavors, balancing public engagement with a guarded personal life.

The extended family of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The Oyakhilome family extends beyond the immediate, encompassing Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's parents and siblings, who have occasionally featured in church events.

The ancestral background of the Oyakhilome family and their traditions enrich the cultural tapestry of Believers' LoveWorld Incorporated.

Family plays a pivotal role in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry, often mirroring the familial values he preaches. His teachings on marriage, relationships, and family life are drawn from personal experiences, resonating with his followers around the globe.

Kathy Woghiren is a notable figure in the LoveWorld community, known not only as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's sister but also as a distinguished leader within the Christ Embassy church.

As the Music Director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM), she oversees a global network of gospel artists who are integral to the church's worship and evangelical programs.

Kathy Woghiren embodies a passion for music and ministry that resonates with the LoveWorld ethos, championing the arts as a powerful medium for spiritual upliftment and evangelism.

Her leadership extends beyond administration; she is a mentor to many, instilling in them a devotion to craft and a dedication to faith that have become hallmarks of the LoveWorld music scene.

Her contributions are not merely organizational but deeply creative, often reflected in the numerous worship songs and hymns that have become favorites within the congregation.

Through her work, Kathy Woghiren has become an instrumental force in propagating the gospel through song, enriching the global LoveWorld community, and continuing the family legacy of faith and leadership.

Public service, philanthropy and humanitarian values

Philanthropy is a significant aspect of the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family's public service, with initiatives like the InnerCity Mission for Children (ICM), under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), exemplifying their commitment to charitable causes.

This outreach reflects the LoveWorld message of compassion and giving, extending the family's impact beyond spiritual leadership.

Navigating the complex waters of public perception and media scrutiny, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his family maintain a dignified presence, often utilizing social media to connect with their community while fostering a sense of normalcy amidst their public life.

