Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Chairman of NUAHP in the state, Olanrewaju Ajani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the warning strike was sequel to the ultimatum given to the state government at the meeting of the union held on February 23.

Ajani said that the ultimatum, which took effect from February 26, ended on March 4. He said that most of the demands by the union had been dragging for long, without members receiving the expected attention from the state government.

According to him, the notice of the seven-day day ultimatum is in line with the provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He said that the union leadership had held several meetings and negotiations with management teams of Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board, Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Service and some other relevant offices.

Ajani further stated that several committees had also invited the union leadership at different occasions to make presentations, with no fruitful response to members’ agitations.

He said that the demands that need urgent and prompt attention from the government included: implementation of the new national hazard allowance for health professionals, adding that the circular toward this effect was released in 2021.

The union leader also said that the new national hazard allowance had been implemented by some states.

“We demand implementation of teaching allowance for NUAHP members who are deeply involved in the training of interns and students on clinical and research postings and adjustment of CONHESS table for our members, as already implemented for medical doctors since 2021.

“We also demand release of promotion letters for qualified members who participated in the last promotion exercises in the state, which others have been enjoying some months back and restoration of call duty allowance for dental therapists.

“We want recruitment of more health workers and professionals to include members of NUAHP to replace those who are retiring and those who left the service of the state, among other demands,” he said.

Ajani stated that the union would no longer look and allow its members to be sidelined and treated as inconsequential in the scheme of things in the health sector in the state. He, therefore, urged Gov. Seyi Makinde to look into the grievances of NUAHP members, with a view to addressing them with the utmost urgency they deserved.

“Our members are already pushed to the wall to have resorted to taking this step after exhausting all mechanisms to avoid a trade dispute.

“The seven-day ultimatum, as indicated in our letter, expired in the early hours of Monday, March 4.

“We hereby direct all our members in all the hospitals and health facilities across the state to proceed on strike from today (Monday).

“It will last till March 11 and, if after the expiration, there is no feasible outcome, the union will declare an indefinite strike, after which our members in all the general, state and specialist/teaching hospitals across the state are to withdraw their services.

“All students on clinical postings, research and other such purposes will not be attended to; all staff on secondment and ad hoc assignments in other agencies are to withdraw their services.