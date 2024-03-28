Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Inuwa made this known when officials of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, led by the Chairperson, Hajiya Azumi Namadi-Bebeji, visited the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Janguza.

In a statement by the NCoS Kano Command Spokesman, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Thursday in Kano, Inuwa explained that among those seeking clemency are those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly, among others.

“Among the inmates many have already exhausted their appeals, while some are seeking for clemency,” Inuwa said, and urged the committee to take note of the appeals.

He commended the committee’s chairperson for the Ramadan feeding programme at the facility.

“We are happy with the positive result in decongesting the custodial centres,” the controller added.

Responding, the chairperson of the committee, Namadi-Bebeji, said the government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct while in custody.

“I will present their cases to the Executive Governor of Kano state,” Namadi-Bebeji assured, and advised the inmates to obey the rules of the custodial centre and learn to be productive to themselves and the society.