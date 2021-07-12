Osun Governor Oyetola orders civil servants to wear uniforms to work

The governor has asked public and civil servants in the state to adorn Adire (a distinctive local fabric) to work every Thursday in a bid to promote Osun-Nigerian fashion and culture.

The directive takes effect from August 27, 2021.

"Adire is indigenous to Osun and it is not for nothing that Osogbo, the capital, is referred to as 'Ilu Aro' (Home of dye)," the governor said.

"In furtherance of efforts of this government to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state, every Thursday has been declared Adire Osun Day.

"Consequently, effective from August 27, 2021, all public and civil servants in the state shall wear Adire to work," the governor added.