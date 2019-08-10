Micro-blogging and social media platform, Twitter, has unverified the official handle of Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The Twitter handle of the Vice President was unverified amid speculations that there was an attempt to hack the account on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Over 2000 tweets, his profile picture and header image have also been taken down.

The account, which the VP has been using since he was announced as the running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in late 2014 now has no history, tweets and photos.

The account is no longer showing up on Twitter query, but a check on @profOsinbajo on Twitter still shows the VP's 2.1 million followers and the 51 people he followed on the platform.

Reacting to the issue, the Senior Special Assistant-Media&Publicity to Vice President, Laolu Akande Twitter was contacted following failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account.

He said: "Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account. Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence. The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens".

However, Twitter is yet to speak on the matter.