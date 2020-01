Ogunwusi stated this on Thursday in Ibadan during the launching of Amotekun by the governors of the South West region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amotekun was evolved by the governors in the South West region to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in tackling security challenges in the region.

The Ooni said that the governors in the region had done their best, adding that it was left for the personnel and the residents of the region to work together for the success of the security outfit.

“All the traditional rulers are in support,the Federal Government is not opposed to it, let all and sundry support it for peace to reign in the region.

Operation Amotekun: Don’t betray South West, Ooni tells personnel. [Twitter/@IbukunOluwa____]

“The success of this security outfit will be of benefit to the present generation and generations yet unborn,” he said.

The leader of the Yoruba World Congress, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said that the Yoruba did not know how to tackle their security challenges when they first emerged.

Akintoye said that the governors and the people of the region had now risen up to the challenges and were acting credibly in tackling it.

“The people that will work in Amotekun are going to be trained properly by highly educated people for them to relate properly with the police and the army,” he said.

The National Public Relations Officer,Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Prof. Nelson Fashina, said that his personnel were properly qualified for the security outfit.

Fashina said that the group was capable of taking up the challenges of community policing as members were conversant with the terrain.

The governors present at the occasion were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Seyi Makinde of Oyo while Osun and Ogun were represented by their deputies.