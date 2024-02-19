ADVERTISEMENT
Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

Ima Elijah

The partial release of salaries came after President Bola Tinubu approved the release of four out of the eight months withheld salaries in October 2023.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]
Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Comrade Salahu Mohammed Lawal, ASUU Abuja zonal coordinator, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 19, 2024.

These salaries were withheld following an eight-month strike by university-based unions in 2022, in response to the 'No Work, No Pay' policy implemented by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal expressed dissatisfaction with the partial payments, stating that they fell significantly short of the union's expectations.

He described the two-month payment as "far below the expectation of the union" and highlighted that it weakened the morale of members and the union's trust in government promises.

ASUU called on all stakeholders involved to rectify the situation and fulfill their obligations regarding the withheld salaries.

Lawal urged the federal government to conclude, sign, and promptly implement the Prof Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiated Agreement, noting the importance of addressing outstanding allowances and arrears.

Furthermore, ASUU stressed the need for the government to fulfill its promises, including the payment of all withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

They also called for an end to the proliferation of universities and appealed for adequate funding for existing institutions instead of establishing new ones.

