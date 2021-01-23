Ondo South Senatorial District representative at the National Assembly, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, says there is need for the Ondo Government to make a law for genuine herders and farmers to register with the state government.

Tofowom, in a statement signed by his media Aide, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Saturday said that the move would separate genuine businessmen from criminals in the forest.

“I congratulate Akeredolu for taking a bold step against criminal activities in the state and I join my voice with all the positive and good people in support of the decision.

“While declaring my total support for the decision, I urge him to take a step further to make it a law to ensure the registration of herdsmen and farmers who are into genuine businesses.

“The State House of Assembly should package a law to put an end to banditry and kidnapping being orchestrated by the bad eggs among whom are hiding under the guise of herdsmen.

“With the law, criminals will be separated from those doing genuine businesses in Ondo State,” he said.