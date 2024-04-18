Tunde Onakoya is doing this for a good cause. Chess for Change Marathon has been trending since it started, and he has gained massive support from people and organisations.
5 key points to know about Tunde Onakoya's attempt to beat a chess world record
Tunde Onakoya is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent playing chess.
Here’s what makes Tunde Onakoya record-breaking attempt different from others:
- Tunde Onakoya started chess in slums in Africa in 2018 to help impoverished children escape poverty and social stigma. Six years later, the organisation has reached over 10,000 young Africans in 25 countries, providing lifelong scholarships.
- On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Tunde Onakoya began his record-breaking attempt by starting the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in Times Square, New York City. His attempt was supported by the esteemed global chess foundation, "The Gift of Chess.”
- He must not lose. He is playing two sets simultaneously with US National Chess Master Shawn Martinez. He will be playing with him throughout the attempt. He is also playing a second set with random players. In both sets, he must not lose.
4. Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway set the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon on November 11, 2018, with a time of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds.
5. The goal is to raise $1 million and donate 1 million chess sets globally, empowering children to play the game. He has already done so much good. Tunde Onakoya and his team have secured 116,000 sets for distribution across 25 countries. Chess in Slums and The Gift of Chess have also secured fully funded educational scholarship opportunities for 1,000 children, including health care.
