The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers has suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for a period of six months.

At an emergency meeting presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, traditional rulers under the auspice of the Osun council, unanimously suspended Oba Akanbi.

Akanbi was suspended for assaulting his fellow monarch,Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, during a peace meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11 to resolve a land dispute between the monarchs.

Pulse had reported that Akinropo landed in hospital after being attacked by the Oluwo.

Punch, in a new development, reports that following Oluwo's suspension, the Osun Council of Traditional Rulers established a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate the matter involving the Iwo paramount ruler, and other monarchs in the area.