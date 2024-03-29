ADVERTISEMENT
Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ewu traditional ruler had earlier on Thursday before surrendering himself to the police, claimed his innocence in the incident.

Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe
Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday through a terse message in Warri.

The embattled royal father, who had surrendered himself to the police command on Thursday in Asaba, was consequently handed over to the military authority on Friday.

King Ikolo was among the eight persons declared wanted by the military authority over the alleged recent killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama Community in Ughelli South.

The soldiers were allegedly ambushed and slain on March 14, 2024, while on a peacekeeping mission to the Okuama community.

Also declared wanted alongside the royal father were the President-General of Ewu, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Andaowei Bakriri, Akevwru Omotegbono, Akata David, Sinclear Oghenerukevwe, Reuben Baru and Igoli Ebi.

He expressed shock that his name as the king of the Ewu kingdom would appear in the list of wanted persons.

“I have no hand in the killings, I have no hand in encouraging anybody to kill anybody, it is against my philosophy as a human being and my faith as a Catholic.

“It is a serious crime against humanity and they need to look at the appropriate places and do a thorough investigation to know all those who have committed this crime and bring them to book.

“I am not a party to this and I have said earlier, the state government is aware of the turbulence I have been going through.

“As I speak, an arrangement was made by the government to invite those who are fighting me in the kingdom to reconcile the differences before this recent happenings.

“I barely know anything right now, I have no information, I know nothing, I am only just in the process of setting up a structure to enable me to rule in the kingdom,” Ikolo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

