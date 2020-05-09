The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has asked former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu to return everything he stole from the state.

The group in a statement on Saturday, May 9, 2020, said returning the money the ex-governor allegedly took from the coffers of Abia State Government is the only way for him to be free from the hook of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Kalu was convicted in December 2019 by the Federal High Court in Lagos following his arraignment by the EFCC for the diversion of N7.65 billion from the state’s treasury when he was Abia state governor between 1999 and 2007.

But on Friday, May 8, 2020, the Supreme Court overturned his 12-year prison sentence.

In the statement issued on Saturday, Obinna Achionye, Deputy President-General; and Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General of the youth council, said Kalu’s conviction was upturned after persuasive pressure from groups and stakeholders.

The statement reads, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the Supreme Court Ruling that quashed the Conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the collaborative persuasive Pressure from Groups and stakeholders to ensure that the maverick Politician should regain control of his freedom but cautioned that he should desist from Smearing the image of Abia State Government but enter into a plea bargain with the EFCC and return all the money he allegedly took from the Coffers of Abia State Government.”

“This is the only way for him to be totally free from the hook of EFCC and Abia State Citizens Verdict as Posterity will be kind to him.

“Ndigbo had been at crossroads without a political rallying point, since the demise of Igbo legends — Dim Chukwuemeka Odiegwu Ojukwu, Former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Col Joe Achuzie and Justice Ezebuilo Ozobu.

“Orji Kalu should rise up above party politics and loyalty and support every collective commitment and interests of Igbos as it will heal the wounds of his past and perceived misdeeds done in error.”