Ohanaeze slams northern group for placing N100m bounty on Kanu

Ohanaeze says no amount of bounty placed on the IPOB leader will stop agitations from the Southeast.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Following the placement of N100m bounty on Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze has slammed the northern group.

The northern group announced the bounty for anybody who could provide information on Kanu’s whereabouts and aid his ‘capture’.

The NCM had accused the IPOB leader and the Eastern Security Network of masterminding the recent attacks on northern communities in the Southeast.

Speaking during a press briefing, the spokesperson for NCM, Dr Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu urged the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to facilitate Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria to face treasonable charges against him, Punch reports.

Reacting to the bounty placed on Kanu, Alex Ogbonaya, the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze said no amount of bounty placed on the IPOB leader would stop agitations from the Southeast.

Ogbonanya also asked the northern group to place the N100m bounty on the heads of leaders of Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen and other non-state actors, saying Ohanaeze does not agree that the Indigenous People of Biafra is a terrorist group.

He said, “I congratulate the Northern Coalition Movement for thinking about Nigeria, but if they want to be fair, they should place N100m bounty on the heads of leaders of Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen, ISWAP, and other non-state actors, who are known to be terrorists. As you know, Ohanaeze does not agree that the Indigenous People of Biafra is a terrorist group.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not the issue here. There is a major issue of selective justice when you focus on one and leave another.

“Igbos all over have been complaining of injustice. No matter the millions of dollars placed on Nnamdi Kanu, it cannot stop agitation from the South-East.”

Ogbonnaya also accused President Muhammadu Buhari for the secessionist agitations in the country.

“What the region needs are justice and peaceful dialogue with the Federal Government. If this is done, all these issues of agitations and secession coming from the region will cease, he said.

He, however, asked the NCM to direct their agitations to the appropriate authorities.

