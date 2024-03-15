Ododo partners FGN Power Company to improve electricity supply in Kogi

The governor, who was received by the MD/CEO of the company, Kenny Anuku, thanked the management of the organisation for their several interventions in Kogi.

Ododo said central to his administration’s drive towards industrialisation was the issue of power.

He said without an adequate power supply, industries would continue to struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kogi is central to Nigeria and has become the new industrial hub of our nation.

“Our tax administration, excellent security network and robust economic policies have made our state a destination of choice for some industrial giants.

“However, sustaining the ones we have, as well as attracting more, depend on the power supply to our dear state.

“Power is critical to socio-economic development in our dear state.

“Our visit here today is to deepen our partnership in our shared aspiration to deliver electricity to our industries and homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have been doing a lot for the state but we won’t stop asking for more,” he said.

Earlier, Anuku hailed the governor’s “youthful dynamism and determination to improve power supply to Kogi State.”

He said the company was already doing a lot in the state and would do more to “reward the spirit of partnership that the governor has shown.”

Anuku urged the Kogi State Government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Programme that would improve distribution infrastructure in the state.