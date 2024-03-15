ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ododo partners FGN Power Company to improve electricity supply in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anuku urged the Kogi State Government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Programme that would improve distribution infrastructure in the state.

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo. [The Cable]
Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo. [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The governor, who was received by the MD/CEO of the company, Kenny Anuku, thanked the management of the organisation for their several interventions in Kogi.

Ododo said central to his administration’s drive towards industrialisation was the issue of power.

He said without an adequate power supply, industries would continue to struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kogi is central to Nigeria and has become the new industrial hub of our nation.

“Our tax administration, excellent security network and robust economic policies have made our state a destination of choice for some industrial giants.

“However, sustaining the ones we have, as well as attracting more, depend on the power supply to our dear state.

“Power is critical to socio-economic development in our dear state.

“Our visit here today is to deepen our partnership in our shared aspiration to deliver electricity to our industries and homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have been doing a lot for the state but we won’t stop asking for more,” he said.

Earlier, Anuku hailed the governor’s “youthful dynamism and determination to improve power supply to Kogi State.”

He said the company was already doing a lot in the state and would do more to “reward the spirit of partnership that the governor has shown.”

Anuku urged the Kogi State Government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Programme that would improve distribution infrastructure in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Ali Bello; Commissioner for Energy and Rural Development, AbdulMutalib Mohammed; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deedat Ozigi and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol importation will stop this year, NNPC assures Nigerians

Petrol importation will stop this year, NNPC assures Nigerians

Ododo partners FGN Power Company to improve electricity supply in Kogi

Ododo partners FGN Power Company to improve electricity supply in Kogi

Ebonyi governor extends teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

Ebonyi governor extends teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

Here's what Obasanjo has to say about late Olubadan

Here's what Obasanjo has to say about late Olubadan

Aiyedatiwa wants to recruit 2,000 teachers to reposition education in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa wants to recruit 2,000 teachers to reposition education in Ondo

Wike appoints Fubara's ex-Chief of Staff to same position as FCT minister

Wike appoints Fubara's ex-Chief of Staff to same position as FCT minister

Fashola believes it's party that owns government, calls for concerted effort

Fashola believes it's party that owns government, calls for concerted effort

Nigerian university wins $20,000 cash prize at Africa Innovation Challenge

Nigerian university wins $20,000 cash prize at Africa Innovation Challenge

Troops kill terrorists in Taraba, Zamfara, recuse passengers from Kogi kidnappers

Troops kill terrorists in Taraba, Zamfara, recuse passengers from Kogi kidnappers

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything [Solidarity Center]

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio