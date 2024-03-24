Obi visits reputable Muslim cleric in Lagos, attends Ramadan lecture

The former Anambra State Governor joined some Muslim faithful for the Ramadan lecture at the Markaz on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

According to Obi, the visit was in continuation of his nationwide tour to felicitate with Muslims during the holy of Ramadan.

In a statement on his X account on Saturday, March 23, 2024, the 62-year-old politician expressed his honour to meet the Markaz rector, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory (OON).

He described Habibullah, otherwise called Mudir, as one of Islam's great minds in Nigeria and commended him for his great and visionary leadership that transformed the institution.

"Today, as part of my nationwide tour during the holy season of Ramadan, I had the honour of visiting one of Islam's' great minds in Nigeria, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah EL-ILORY (OON).

This great and visionary leader is behind the transformation of Markaz and The Arabic and Islamic Training Centre. Established in Abeokuta in 1952 as the region's first Arabic training centre, which later moved to Agege, Lagos, in 1957," Obi said.

He said the visit underpinned his commitment to education as a crucial element for global standards and human advancement.

"Markaz today draws students from across Nigeria and West Africa, with graduates establishing branches throughout the region. Many alumni hold prominent roles in Nigeria, including teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies, administration, and serving as Shari’ ah Court Judges, contributing significantly to national development.

"This visit underscores my commitment to education, a crucial element for global standards and human advancement.

"I also joined them with my little contributions towards the breaking of fasting today. Ramadan Kareem once again. -PO," he added.

The Labour Party candidate stirred controversy last week when videos emerged showing him eating from a 'takeaway' plate and also spoon-feeding a boy in a mosque in Nasarawa State.