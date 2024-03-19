ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Bayo Wahab

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Peter Obi, a practising catholic, highlighted the purpose of his visits to the mosque.

Peter Obi dined with Muslims in an Abuja mosque on Monday, March 18, 2024. [Nwoke Agule/X]
Peter Obi dined with Muslims in an Abuja mosque on Monday, March 18, 2024. [Nwoke Agule/X]

Recommended articles

A viral video of Obi eating rice from a ‘takeaway’ pack and spoon-feeding a boy in the mosque surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The video got Nigerians talking as many tweeps had different takes on the video. While some applauded his visit to the mosque, attributing it to his humility, others considered it distasteful.

However, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obi, a practicing catholic, highlighted the purpose of his visits to the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Governor of Anambra said he dined with congregants of the mosque to immerse himself in learning the experiences of Nigerians observing Ramadan and to provide support to those facing hardship.

He said, “The primary purpose of my visit was twofold: to immerse myself in learning about the experiences of our people, particularly during this special time of Ramadan, and to provide support to those facing hardships during these challenging times.

“As part of my nationwide initiative to assist those in need, my visit to Lafia allowed me to offer aid to approximately 100 individuals and address a critical societal need by installing a borehole.

“Thereafter my team and I had the opportunity of feeding and breaking the Ramadan fast of the day with around 1000 individuals at the Maraba-Nyanya International Market Central Mosque, symbolizing unity and cooperation during this auspicious season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his visit to the mosque and Lafia in Nasarawa State helped him to gain insight into the hardship Nigerians are facing.

He added that the visit was meant to demonstrate the need for leaders to show responsibility and empathy for the people around them.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute