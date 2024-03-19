Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

A viral video of Obi eating rice from a ‘takeaway’ pack and spoon-feeding a boy in the mosque surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The video got Nigerians talking as many tweeps had different takes on the video. While some applauded his visit to the mosque, attributing it to his humility, others considered it distasteful.

However, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obi, a practicing catholic, highlighted the purpose of his visits to the mosque.

The former Governor of Anambra said he dined with congregants of the mosque to immerse himself in learning the experiences of Nigerians observing Ramadan and to provide support to those facing hardship.

He said, “The primary purpose of my visit was twofold: to immerse myself in learning about the experiences of our people, particularly during this special time of Ramadan, and to provide support to those facing hardships during these challenging times.

“As part of my nationwide initiative to assist those in need, my visit to Lafia allowed me to offer aid to approximately 100 individuals and address a critical societal need by installing a borehole.

“Thereafter my team and I had the opportunity of feeding and breaking the Ramadan fast of the day with around 1000 individuals at the Maraba-Nyanya International Market Central Mosque, symbolizing unity and cooperation during this auspicious season.”

He said his visit to the mosque and Lafia in Nasarawa State helped him to gain insight into the hardship Nigerians are facing.