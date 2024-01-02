Obi hails Akeredolu for always standing with Nigerians during his lifetime

Obi, who visited Akeredolu's family alongside well known Professor of Economics, Pat Utomi, said he was in Ibadan to commiserate with the bereaved wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire family.

He described the former Ondo State Governor as a principled leader, patriotic Nigerian and dogged fighter.

According to him, Akeredolu as a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was passionate about building a better and more productive Nigeria.

"He was a forthright person who stood on the side of the masses at all times," Obi said.

He prayed to God to grant the family, the people of Ondo State and the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

On his part, Utomi said the late Akeredolu was his classmate at Loyola College Ibadan in the 1960s.

He said that the character traits displayed by Akeredolu in the governance of Ondo State had been part of him right from secondary school.

Utomi said Akeredolu was not one who would keep quiet in the face of oppression and never compromised on justice and equity.

He condoled with the people of Ondo State on the passing of Akeredolu, describing it as a colossal loss to both the state and the country.