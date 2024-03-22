Obasanjo tells other governors to emulate Alex Otti on pension law repeal

Humongous pension payments to former political officeholders, especially governors, have been an issue of serious concern for many Nigerians due to the arbitrary nature of it.

While some states, including Lagos, have amended the law in recent times, there is still insistence from citizens for a complete abolition of the practice.

Meanwhile, Otti heeded the call when he appended his signature to a bill repealing such a law in Abia State, and that has now earned him commendations from the former President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obasanjo reacted to the development while speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, on Friday, March 22, 2024.

He congratulated Otti for ending the pension to former governors and former deputy governors, which he described as daylight robbery.

“The pension scheme for former governor here is atrocious, it’s like daylight robbery because it allows them to have a house in Abuja and elsewhere and cart away with whatever they feel like carting away yet the pension for ordinary people is unpaid, what sort of leadership is that?

“And you came and you said there will be an end to that rascality. I congratulate you and I say to you that I hope that some of your colleagues will follow in your footsteps. You have started but you should never be tired.