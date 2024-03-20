Abia assembly ends ex-governors', deputies pension to reduce State’s expenses

It is entitled: “A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Revoke The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters connected therewith.”

It was sponsored by Uchanna Okoro, the Majority Leader and member Representing Arochukwu State Constituency. The Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, announced the passage of the bill after its first, and second reading, consideration at the committee of the whole and its 3rd reading during the day’s plenary.

Emeruwa, while congratulating members, said that the bill would reduce the state’s governance expenses and redirect resources towards development. He said that the bill once assented to by the governor would be referred to as “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor’s (Repeal) Law 2024.”

The Speaker said that the bill would take effect immediately, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the bill, former governors and their deputies will no longer enjoy pension benefits after their tenures have expired.