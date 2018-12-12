Pulse.ng logo
Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari undignified-Sen. Adamu

Adamu, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said Obasanjo’s criticisms of Buhari was not dignifying.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, pictured in November 2018, was joined by representatives of dozens of other parties to commit to what he said should be "peaceful and credible" elections play Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari undignified - Sen. Adamu (AFP/File)

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, has expressed concern over the manner former President Olusegun Obasanjo criticised President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said Obasanjo’s criticisms of Buhari was not dignifying.

He was reacting to a recent report credited to the former president, where he said he was not neutral regarding his support for a specific presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Adamu said: “while he is entitled to criticise and also campaign against the re-election bid of Buhari, he should not be pedestrian in doing that.

“What was Obasanjo’s record in office when he ran this country first from Feb. 1976 to Oct. 1979, and subsequently from May 1999 to May 2007.

“Would there have been the desperate and notoriously corrupt bid for a third term in office that was witnessed by Nigerians if he had a good record by then,” adamu said.

According to the lawmaker, under Obasanjo’s watch, most of Nigeria’s strategic investments were sold without much to show as returns to the nation.

“No Nigerian of repute who
knows Obasanjo’s antecedents will be surprised at his current criticism of Buhari.

“He is going off the line of fair comment in this circumstance, and I believe eminent citizens of this country need to call him to order,” the lawmaker said. 

