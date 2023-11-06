Oba Akiolu urges Obi, Atiku to work with Tinubu, says his presidency is from God

The monarch said politicians should be more interested and focused on the welfare of the people.

Akiolu said this in an interview with The Punch, stressing that God endorsed the leadership of President Tinubu.

“Many things are happening to our country. Politicians don’t fight, they will settle later. All of them should come together and move Nigeria forward. The unemployed, let’s find jobs for them. Indiscipline and greed is (sic) our problem. We’re too far away from God. Any man who is contented, God will reward them,” the traditional leader said.

When asked if he meant Obi and Atiku should team up with Tinubu despite their political rivalry occasioned by the 2023 presidential election, Akiolu responded in the affirmative.

“They should come together and move Nigeria forward. The (current) leadership is from God. The present President, I had told him that God deliberately put him there. But whoever is at the top should be prayerful, be truthful and do what is expected,” he replied.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court in October upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory at the February 25 presidential election.

The apex court affirmed the tribunal's judgment, which dismissed the petitions by Atiku and Obi challenging Tinubu’s victory.