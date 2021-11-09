NYSC DG tells corps members to stay out of politics

Ibrahim who was represented by Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra, told 1,545 corps members who took part in the orientation course to stay out of local politics of the communities where they were posted.

"As you proceed to your locations of Place of Primary Assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times and steer clear of acts that can put you in harm's way such as staying out late night, attending night parties, and acceptance of car ride from strangers.

"You can rest assured that management remains committed to your security and general welfare.

"We are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view of ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year," he said.

The DG said the corps members should be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as their families and institutions of graduation, noting that they should be wary of acts that could soil their image.

He reminded them that the status of corps members did not confer immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing

"I urge you to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.

"Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country," Ibrahim said.

He commended the corps members for their active participation in the entrepreneurial and vocational training conducted in camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He encouraged them to build on the skills acquired by availing themselves of opportunities for post-camp training.

The DG explained that this would go a long way to empowering them for self-employment.

"On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualise your business dreams.

"I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips. Travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident but also make rescue difficult," Ibrahim said.