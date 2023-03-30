ADVERTISEMENT
NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

Ima Elijah

National Population Commission denies inclusion of religious affiliation in 2023 census questionnaire.

Quran and Bible (Shutterstock)

The National Population Commission (NPC) has dismissed rumours that the 2023 Population and Housing Census will inquire about the religious affiliations of respondents.

Why this matters: This clarification was made after a viral audio message circulated on WhatsApp alleging that the census would ask about religious beliefs with the intention of suppressing the numbers of certain groups of believers.

In response, the Director of Public Affairs, Isiaka Yahaya, released a statement emphasising that the Commission had excluded such questions from its questionnaire to prevent unnecessary controversy and attention.

“To avoid doubt, National Population Commission wishes to state unequivocally that the 2023 Population Census will not discuss questions on religious affiliations of respondents," the statement read in part.

This clarification is sure to provide relief for individuals who were concerned about privacy and discrimination in the upcoming census.

As Director Yahaya said, "The Commission remains committed to ensuring that the census exercise is conducted with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and transparency.”

What you should know: The Population and Housing Census is a vital economic tool for development and serves as a starting point for any government seeking genuine growth. The NPC has scheduled May 3 as the starting date for the 2023 census.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

