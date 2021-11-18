RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC boss Bawa says no 'Diamond Bra' was recovered from Diezani

EFCC boss Bawa doesn't want a media trial for the ex-minister.

Former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke (Reuters)
Former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke (Reuters)

A 'Diamond Bra' was certainly not one of the items recovered from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, according to Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa adds that the 'diamond bra' part was a creation of the social media.

Diezani fled Nigeria after Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

She has been accused by the state of stealing over $2.5 billion from federal coffers.

In October, the federal government listed assets forfeited by Diezani to include property located in Banana Island and Foreshore Estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, 125 wedding gowns, 13 small gowns, 41 waist trainers, 73 hard flowers, 11 suits, 11 invisible bras, 73 veils, 30 braziers, two standing fans, 17 magic skirts, six blankets, one table blanket and 64 pairs of shoes.

There has been so much fuss about 'diamond bras' being part of the items recovered from the former minister.

However, speaking on a TVC programme, EFCC Chairman Bawa said: "You have accused us several times of media trial, but I think it’s good to be fair to everybody at all times. Justice is a two-way thing. There was nothing like diamond bra. It’s a creation of social media.

“I can tell you that for free because I am the lead investigator on that. I’m not aware of it. If there is something on that, I should know because I led the search and all of that.

“And that is one of the things that I mentioned to you that the biggest problem that we have is our attitude. We need to change for the better.”

Diezani has lost pieces of jewelry and gold iPhones estimated to be worth $40million, to the federal government.

