Nnamdi Kanu may die in DSS custody - IPOB leader's lawyer expresses fear

Ozekhome expressed fears that Kanu may die in custody if not granted bail to allow him access to medical treatment for his ailing health.

He made the argument during the hearing at the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11, 2023, where he disclosed that the IPOB leader's health issues have deteriorated to the point that he now requires an urgent surgical operation.

The lawyer begged the court to grant the request for Kanu's transfer from the DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment.

Ozekhome said, “My Lords, Nnamdi Kanu is sick, he has been approved for surgery but they have refused to release him for treatment.

“We are pleading for him to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment like others.

“He’s getting really sick, I’m scared he may die in the custody of DSS. Dead bodies are not prosecuted.”

Responding to the lawyer's plea, the apex court prayed that God will keep the Biafran agitator alive and that he will not die in detention.

The court added that, even if it proceeds to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline window.

“Nnamdi Kanu will not die in detention. God will keep him alive and his blood won’t be in your hands,” the apex court said.