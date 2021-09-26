Nigeria’s content board Exec Sec Wabote affirms commitment to local content expansion in Africa

He made the pledge while receiving the African local content Icon Award conferred on him by the African Leadership Magazine, the UK, in Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

Engr. Wabote noted that the award highlights the impact of local content within Africa, assuring that the vision to create a sustainable adoption of local content core principles in Africa and beyond will be sustained using all policy and legal instruments as well as through advocacy.

He further observed that though many challenges are linked with the vision and pledge to ensuring local content adoption and expansion in Africa, commitment and steady progress were being made daily.

Speaking on receiving the award, he said: “This award is unique as it highlights the importance of local content across Africa and the globe. It shows that our sweat has not been in vain, as we continue to propagate local content core principles within Africa and beyond."

It will be recalled that Engr. Wabote polled over 60 nominations to be selected for the prestigious award which he dedicated to his wife and children and the entire staff and management of the NCDMB.

On his part, the Managing Director, African Leadership Magazine, Kingsley Okeke in his opening remarks, harped on the importance of the award, while stating that it was necessary to tell the world that there are leaders in Africa who are living legacy based lives that should be promoted.

He said, “Tell the world that Africa is in fact housing some of the fastest economies and that it is a huge place for commerce, beyond what the news media are reporting globally.

“We know that we may not get the media space that we deserve, so we showcase leadership through the African initiative platform, the magazine itself tells the story of Africans, we deliberately chose to report positives.

“So we took a detour to that and promote what is purposeful because in every leader, lies an inherent desire to do well, and sometimes they need that little push to do that.”