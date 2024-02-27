Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiMet advised Nigerians to stay hydrated as temperature values are still high especially in the North.

Strong winds might precede rains in areas where thunderstorms might likely occur [MT]
Strong winds might precede rains in areas where thunderstorms might likely occur [MT]

Recommended articles

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecast sunny atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period.

It envisaged sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds over the North Central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue later in the day.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over Inland of the South and the coastal parts with the prospects of morning isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency also anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States later in the day.

"For Thursday, sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorm over Kebbi State during the afternoon period.

"Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the North Central cities during the forecast period with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue later in the day.

"Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States," it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos during afternoon and evening period.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the agency, sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Kebbi States during the afternoon and evening period.

"Cloud patches with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central cities during the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Kogi States in the afternoon and evening period.

"Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the Inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States.

"Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos during the afternoon and evening periods," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NiMet advised the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede rains in areas where thunderstorms might likely occur.

It further advised the public to stay hydrated as temperature values were still high especially in the North.

"People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations. Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

"Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations," it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading