RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians react to suspension of Twitter ban

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians using VPN apps to tweet from abroad are 'returning home.'

Twitter operations has been suspended in Nigeria.
Twitter operations has been suspended in Nigeria.

After 214 days of banning Twitter operations in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari eventually lifted the ban on the social media platform on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Recommended articles

Following the suspension of the microblogging website on Friday, June 4, 2021, many Nigerians switched to using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) applications to access Twitter.

Even with VPN apps, Nigerians could not wait for the Federal Government to lift the ban for social and political conversations, controversies, football banters, music, and celebrity gists to fully return to Twitter.

While many are happy to return to Twitter without using VPN, others counted their losses.

Also, there are some who attributed the suspension of the ban to the upcoming 2023 elections. But Trust Nigerians, there is always a funny side to every social and political issue.

Now, Nigerians using VPNs to tweet from Kenya, United Kingdoms, United States, Canada, and even Saudi Arabia are now saying emotional goodbyes to the apps that kept them on Twitter for seven months.

Below are some of Nigerians’ reactions to the suspension of the ban imposed on the social media platform.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ikoyi building collapse: Construction began before approval was granted – LASBCA

Ikoyi building collapse: Construction began before approval was granted – LASBCA

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

Nigerians react to suspension of Twitter ban

Nigerians react to suspension of Twitter ban

Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu for 2023 presidency

Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu for 2023 presidency

Tinubu mourns Alao-Akala

Tinubu mourns Alao-Akala

Twitter operations restored after Buhari lifted ban

Twitter operations restored after Buhari lifted ban

Buhari lifts Twitter ban after 214 days

Buhari lifts Twitter ban after 214 days

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

adebayo-alao-akala

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]