Nigerians react to suspension of Twitter ban

Following the suspension of the microblogging website on Friday, June 4, 2021, many Nigerians switched to using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) applications to access Twitter.

Even with VPN apps, Nigerians could not wait for the Federal Government to lift the ban for social and political conversations, controversies, football banters, music, and celebrity gists to fully return to Twitter.

While many are happy to return to Twitter without using VPN, others counted their losses.

Also, there are some who attributed the suspension of the ban to the upcoming 2023 elections. But Trust Nigerians, there is always a funny side to every social and political issue.

Now, Nigerians using VPNs to tweet from Kenya, United Kingdoms, United States, Canada, and even Saudi Arabia are now saying emotional goodbyes to the apps that kept them on Twitter for seven months.