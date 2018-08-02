news

A teenager has reportedly been killed by some SARS operatives while they were busy chasing some criminals in Lagos.

According to a report on IG, the victim who is 18 years old was shot dead by the policemen in Ilepo located in Satellite Town.

The incident is a sad one but not the first in Nigeria dealing with the headache of police brutality.

Policeman shoots man in the face and drives away

The discussion concerning police brutality in Nigeria has developed into the shooting of a man around the airport in Ikeja , Lagos.

While waiting to be allowed passage at the airport tollgate, a security expert Tunde Adeparusi, had no idea he had been shot until an attendant at the tollbar directed attention to his vehicle.

When he was interviewed by Punch News, he stated that a group of policemen who were chasing some suspects started shooting in the air when the tollgate officials challenged them.

According to reports, the outlaws being chased broke the barricade mounted at the facility while trying to get away from the cops.

The workers at the tollgate blamed the police as a result.

This reportedly produced an angry response from the cops who accused the attendants of letting the suspects escape.

“I was at the airport tollgate on Friday around 12.35pm, waiting to be attended to. I noticed that on the exit side of the tollgate, one vehicle sped past, while another speeding vehicle broke the barrier.

“After occupants of the vehicle noticed that they have broken the barrier, they stopped.

“Argument ensued between workers at the tollgate and the occupants of the vehicle who were apparently policemen; and before we know what happened we heard gunshots.

“They started shooting when the workers at the tollgate challenged them.

"The officer who shot was inside the car shouting that the workers allowed the suspects they were chasing to escape, threatening that he would shoot, and he eventually released some shots.

“At first, I did not know it was a gunshot, but I noticed that something pierced through my window side and the glass shattered on my face.

“One of the tollgate attendants shouted, ‘They have shot this man,’ not knowing that it was me they were referring to until I saw blood on my face.

“The policemen thought I was dead, one of them came out of the vehicle to pick up the empty shell and they drove off.

“I came out of my vehicle and I was taken to a nearby hospital. If not for God, I probably would have lost my life on Friday," Tunde Adeparusi told Punch in a comment he offered on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.