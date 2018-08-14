Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo finally ends SARS

#EndSARS Osinbajo finally shuts down notorious Police unit

The Acting President ordered the IGP to shut down the unit "with immediate effect".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osinbajo finally ends SARS play Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (AFP/File)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to "overhaul the management and activities" of notorious Police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Since last year, numerous Nigerians have taken to social media to accuse officers of the unit of several misconducts ranging from harassment, extortion, assault to extra-judicial killings. This has led to relentless calls for the unit to be completely scrapped to ease the fears of Nigerians who live in dread of the unit.

In a statement issued by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the Acting President ordered the IGP to shut down the unit "with immediate effect".

The statement read, "Following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Acting-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has directed the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS and ensure that any unit that will emerge from the process, will be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

"The Acting President has also directed the IGP to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Humanitarian Law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects. The operatives should also bear proper identification any time they are on duty.

"In the meantime, the Acting President has directed the National Human Rights Commission to set up a Committee that will conduct nation-wide investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress."

While speaking at a town hall meeting at the launch of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Clinics in Ibadan, Oyo State on June 26, 2018, Osinbajo had disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned with the operations of SARS and had already ordered a review of the unit.

The vice president further said the unit cannot be scrapped but be rehabilitated to curb the atrocities of the bad eggs.

End SARS campaign

When the earlier calls for the scrapping of the unit grew in December 2017, IGP Idris ordered the reorganisation of SARS' operational roles and activities.

Under the reviewed arrangement, state Commissioners of Police were installed as overall heads of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide.

The IGP also ordered for all SARS personnel nationwide to undergo a new training program to be organized in collaboration with some civil society organisations, local and international NGOs, and other human rights organisations.

Despite the reorganisation, the calls to scrap the unit resurfaced again this year with the unit still operating with impunity that mostly targeted Nigerian youths.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a senior news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 #EndSARS Osinbajo finally shuts down notorious Police unitbullet
3 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-riddled car involved in alleged assassination attempt
Nigerian News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Linda Igwetu Officer who killed corps member "is not a mad man" - Police
End SARS Police say most social media complaints about SARS officers are "not correct"
#EndSARS Buhari working on making Police unit responsible - Osinbajo
Offa Robbery Former SARS officer, Adikwu, killed 22 people during operation
Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 people
Police Brutality CJN Onnoghen directs Magistrates to inspect police stations monthly
Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects
Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they stoned him

Local

INEC decries low rate of PVC collection
Mahmood Yakubu Alleged contempt: Court insists I-G must arrest INEC Chairman
INEC issues certificate of return to APC Senators-elect
Ahmad Kaita, Lawal Yahaya INEC issues certificate of return to APC Senators-elect
EFCC unfreezes Benue state government's accounts.
Ortom Benue legislator says the non-payment of salaries “surprising”
Buhari, Saraki, Osinbajo in close door meeting
Saraki Senate President tells Buhari to set up neutral investigation of National Assembly invasion by DSS