Nigerians react to detention of 114 IPOB women in Owerri

The arrest and detention of 114 women protesting the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

Some women took to the streets of Owerri on Thursday, August 17, 2018, to demand the release of Kanu, self-acclaimed leader of IPOB, a group proscribed by the federal government as a terrorist organisation.

114 of the women were arrested during the protest and are currently facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

Dr Joe Abbah, the former Director-General of Bureau of Public Service Reforms, describes the arrest of the women as illegal.

"We need to completely reorientate the Nigeria Police. It is wrong and illegal to arrest and harass everyone who peacefully protests against their government. The Owerri women have a Constitutional right to free speech and free assembly. They don't need a permit. #FreeTheOwerri114," Abbah tweeted on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Similarly, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a former education minister and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group says the arrest of the women is unconditional.

Ezekwesili wondered if President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the arrest and detention of the protesting women by the Police.

"Pls is @AsoRock‘s @NGRPresident @MBuhari aware of this unconstitutional act of his staff, the IG @PoliceNG against the #ImoWomenProtesters? Remanded in jail until early September for protesting? Women jailed for protesting? A guaranteed right? This is unacceptable. #EndThisNOW," she tweeted.

Here are reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.