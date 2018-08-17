Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IPOB women protest in Owerri, demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Nnamdi Kanu IPOB women protest in Owerri, demand leader’s release

Some of the women, mostly of middle age and from the Southeast states, were half nude, while others dressed in black and marched through the streets of Owerri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions play

Nnamdi Kanu

(Nigerian newspaper)

The police in Imo on Friday arrested some women protesting over the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for allegedly conducting an unlawful assembly.

Some of the women, mostly of middle age and from the Southeast states, were half nude, while others dressed in black and marched through the streets of Owerri.

They disrupted vehicular movement and other activities in some parts of the town.

The protesters chanted war songs and displayed different placards with inscriptions asking the Federal Government to release Kanu.

The women claimed that the security agencies knew the whereabouts of Kanu who has been out of public view since he had an encounter with the military in Umuahia about one year ago.

They asked Gov. Rochas Okorocha to help them to actualise their dream of a getting  Biafra.

The women later barricaded the popular Government House Roundabout and created a chaotic atmosphere around the area.

One of their leaders, Mrs Ann Ibe, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they came out in full force to fight for the actualization  their dream.

She said they were ready to die for the cause.

When a special team of police men sent by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, arrived at the scene, the protesters broke into a dance.

Some of them pulled off their clothes and danced naked, while others lay on the ground and dared the police.

The police succeeded in arresting some of the protesters after in spite of their offering serious resistance.

Commenting on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said the women were arrested for conducting an illegal assembly and holding an unlawful protest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
Operation Python Dance III Army says controversial training exercise will return to South-East soon
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu didn't transfigure into heaven alive, Pro-Biafra group tells Buhari
1966 Coup 52 years after, we are still paying the price
Enyinnaya Abaribe 2019: INEC’s actions central to Nigeria’s future
Abaribe Senator granted bail after five days in DSS custody
IPOB Justice Binta Nyako admits 4 members to N10m bail each
Enyinnaya Abaribe DSS arrested Senator for supporting IPOB – Lawyer
Enyinnaya Abaribe Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for Senator’s immediate release

Local

33 children with no healthcare die in two weeks in Bama Camp
IDP 33 children with no healthcare die in two weeks in Bama Camp
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Saraki Police deny compelling Ogundipe to implicate Senate President
My 13-year-old daughter's beauty made me sleep with her - Dad
Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for sleeping with her
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, with Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom
Saraki Senate President visits Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo