Nigerians may enjoy 3-day public holiday as Ramadan fasting continues on Tuesday

As a result, Muslims are expected to fast for one more day to complete their 30 days of spiritual abstinence in the holy month.

According to the information provided by the official X handle of HaramainInfo quoted by Aljazeera, the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday because the Shaawal moon was not sighted.

The tweet reads, “The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Saudi-based X handle, Inside The Haramain, a Twitter page dedicated to news publications about the two sanctuaries in Islam, (Mecca and Medina) confirmed that the crescent was not sighted on Monday, meaning Muslims will have to complete 30 days of fasting this year.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had on Sunday, April 7, 2024, announced Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays.

The holidays were ostensibly announced with the hope that Ramadan fasting would end on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT