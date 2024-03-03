Breaking news:
Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency also advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from its office for effective planning in their operations.

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet
Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and thundery weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja forecasts dust haze over the Northern region during the forecast period with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Kaduna state during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected over the North Central with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening period.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland states and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Lagos state.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

The agency envisaged sunny skies and a hazy atmosphere over the Northern region during the duration of the forecast period on Monday.

It anticipated a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds over the North Central cities throughout the forecast period with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue during the forecast period.

The agency predicted a cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine over the inland states and coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms over parts of, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers later in the day.

” For Tuesday, Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region during the duration of the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Kebbi, Kaduna and Taraba during the afternoon and evening period.

Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central cities throughout the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over most places during the afternoon and evening periods.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine are expected over the inland states and coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo during the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most places during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

According to NiMet, temperature values are still high, especially in the North, please stay hydrated.

According to NiMet, people with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations and stay hydrated as temperature values are still high, especially in the North.

The agency also advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from its office for effective planning in their operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

