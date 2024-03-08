Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Akpabio said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

He said that the Nigerian women were special breed. He appreciated their daily struggles, describing them as resilient, industrious and unwavering. He said the theme for the 2024 celebration “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was apt saying that the nation can’t succeed without investing in women.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly (NASS) under his chairmanship would continue to advocate for improved welfare for women.

“We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation,” he said.

He said the theme for the 2024 celebration inspired inclusion adding that NASS was working to enact laws to increase girl-child enrolment in school, fight sexual exploitation and give what was due to the womenfolk.

“I wish to use the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day to proudly celebrate our women- mothers and sisters.

“On behalf of my family, constituents the Senate, and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I sincerely wish our women a peaceful and fruitful celebration.