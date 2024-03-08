ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured that the National Assembly under his chairmanship would continue to advocate for improved welfare for women.

Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]
Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Akpabio said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

He said that the Nigerian women were special breed. He appreciated their daily struggles, describing them as resilient, industrious and unwavering. He said the theme for the 2024 celebration “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was apt saying that the nation can’t succeed without investing in women.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly (NASS) under his chairmanship would continue to advocate for improved welfare for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation,” he said.

He said the theme for the 2024 celebration inspired inclusion adding that NASS was working to enact laws to increase girl-child enrolment in school, fight sexual exploitation and give what was due to the womenfolk.

“I wish to use the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day to proudly celebrate our women- mothers and sisters.

“On behalf of my family, constituents the Senate, and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I sincerely wish our women a peaceful and fruitful celebration.

“I must say you are the best and I sincerely appreciate you,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods