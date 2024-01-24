Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto

The NCS Comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, Musa Omale, said the items were accumulated seizures by NCS in the state. Omale said the items were certified by NAFDAC to be unfit for consumption and the exercise was supported by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He added that section 245 of the NCS Act 2023 empowers the service to seize goods that contravene customs and excise laws and be disposed of in such a manner as the service directs. The Area Controller warned smugglers to desist from the dastardly act which, according to him is inimical to the health of Nigerians and economic growth of the country.

He further assured that as the gatekeeper of the nation’s border, the NCS would continue to ensure that goods unhealthy for human consumption and injurious to the economy did not cross the border. Omale solicited increased synergy among collaborating security operatives and Nigerians to rid the country of smugglers.

He assured NAFDAC of the command’s unflinching support to its fight against counterfeit drugs and warned smugglers to desist from the act. The Area Controller stressed that the command was battle-ready to curtail the nefarious activities.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Alhaji Garba Adamu, thanked the NCS for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians.

“Any food items or drugs that did not pass through NAFDAC scrutiny, registration and approval are deemed to be unfit for human consumption as their quality and safety are not guaranteed,’’ Adamu said.