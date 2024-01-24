ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The items were certified by NAFDAC to be unfit for consumption and the exercise was supported by NDLEA.

Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto [NAN]
Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto [NAN]

Recommended articles

The NCS Comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, Musa Omale, said the items were accumulated seizures by NCS in the state. Omale said the items were certified by NAFDAC to be unfit for consumption and the exercise was supported by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He added that section 245 of the NCS Act 2023 empowers the service to seize goods that contravene customs and excise laws and be disposed of in such a manner as the service directs. The Area Controller warned smugglers to desist from the dastardly act which, according to him is inimical to the health of Nigerians and economic growth of the country.

He further assured that as the gatekeeper of the nation’s border, the NCS would continue to ensure that goods unhealthy for human consumption and injurious to the economy did not cross the border. Omale solicited increased synergy among collaborating security operatives and Nigerians to rid the country of smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured NAFDAC of the command’s unflinching support to its fight against counterfeit drugs and warned smugglers to desist from the act. The Area Controller stressed that the command was battle-ready to curtail the nefarious activities.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Alhaji Garba Adamu, thanked the NCS for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians.

“Any food items or drugs that did not pass through NAFDAC scrutiny, registration and approval are deemed to be unfit for human consumption as their quality and safety are not guaranteed,’’ Adamu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items destroyed included unregistered tomato paste, condensed milk, father shisha, ginger tea, Maggi and others. The exercise was witnessed by the personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Road Safety Corps and representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Atiku aide denies political motive in rumoured capital relocation plot

Former Atiku aide denies political motive in rumoured capital relocation plot

Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto

Nigerian Customs, NAFDAC destroy seized contraband, expired goods in Sokoto

NSCDC deploys intelligence teams for peaceful conduct of Ondo by-election

NSCDC deploys intelligence teams for peaceful conduct of Ondo by-election

Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa names a deputy, Adelami

Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa names a deputy, Adelami

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT