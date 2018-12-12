Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Army troops arrest 3 notorious gun runners in Niger State

The suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation on Tuesday.

Nigerian Army troops arrest 3 notorious gun runners in Niger play

Rifles and cartridges retrieved from the gun runners

(Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)

Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army deployed for Operation Whirl Punch have arrested three notorious gun runners in Rijau, Niger State.

According to a statement signed by the division's Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Muhammad Dole, the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

The gun runners were identified as Aminu Umar (32 years old), Shehu Samaila (25) and Bilyaminu Abdullahi (22).

The troops recovered 44 fabricated locally-made single barrel rifles and 351 cartridges being conveyed in a Toyota Corolla with registration number ZUR 28DX Kebbi.

Vehicle recovered from gun runners in Niger State play Vehicle recovered from gun runners in Niger State (Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)

 

Colonel Dole also disclosed that the gun runners were heading to Bena in Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State when they were arrested.

He urged motorists to continue to share credible information with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

"It is important to add that troops of 1 Division conducting Operation WHIRL PUNCH will remain resolutely committed to combating all forms of criminality in our Area of Operation," the statement read.

A similar arrest was made last month when a certain Rabi'u Akilu was found in possession of 36 rifles and 343 rounds of ammunition concealed in a Toyota Corolla heading to Zamfara State.

