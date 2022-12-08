Nigerian Army provides free medicare to 1,121 residents in Enugu LG

Declaring the medical outreach open in Unadu community of the council area, the Commander, 82 Division Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim, said that the exercise is part of activities meant to strengthen Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) for the ongoing Exercise Golden Dawn – 2.

Ibrahim noted that “the pillars of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision centre on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation”.

According to him, it is on the premise of the fourth pillar that the Nigerian Army envisaged leveraging on CIMIC as a means to interact with the civil populace.

“The Nigerian Army is also using this CIMIC exercise to touch lives of the less privileged in host communities and council area through provision of aids and conducting of medical outreach programmes,” he said.

The commander said that the Nigerian Army is also reaching out to Nigerian communities with educational aids, among others, to foster cordial and beneficial relationships with its host communities.

He said: “To this end, I wish to especially appreciate the COAS and General Officer Commanding 82 Division for making the funds available and the medical team whose members have been carefully selected for this exercise.

“I want to, as well, urge the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity provided and also inform their kinsmen on the good intentions of the Nigerian Army and the need to be law abiding by staying away from crime”.

On the Exercise Golden Dawn-2, the commander said that the exercise had been recording huge successes and the various feedback from residents within the Division also point in the direction of its successes.

“From the reports we are getting from members of various communities under the Division, criminality has been reduced,’’ he said.

Earlier, Chief Ejike Sunday, the Vice Chairman of Igboeze South Local Government Area, thanked the Nigerian Army for investing massively in the health and wellbeing of residents from over 10 communities within the council area.

“As a council area, we are overwhelmed with the quantum of medical supplies, drugs and consumables presented free-of-charge to our people. We say thank you to the COAS, GOC and the Garrison Commander,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mr Simon Asadu, thanked the Nigerian Army for the free drugs given to his entire family members that were diagnosed with one illness or the other.

“I am grateful to the Nigerian Army for providing comprehensive treatment, drug and insecticide treated nets for my entire family members,” Asadu said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Felicia Ogbu, appreciated the Nigerians Army giving for her a sound eye check, eye drops and pair of eye glasses.

“I am overwhelmed with joy for this extensive care given to me; while I will follow the advice to reduce my high sugar level and carbohydrate intake,” Ogbu said.