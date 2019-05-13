Sirika disclosed this in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the visit of the UAE Ambassador to Nigerian, Fahad Al’Tafaq was to canvass for Nigeria’s support for its candidate, Mrs Ayesha Al’Hameli.

According to him, in supporting any of the candidates, Nigeria will join hands with other member nations to enthrone someone with the capacity to build on the achievements of the outgoing Council President, Dr Bernard Aliu.

“Certainly, regulating the world of aviation is no joke and I don’t think the world is ready to handover to those who may not be able to deliver the expectation of the world of Aviation.

“It has everything to do with experience of a person, the character of the person, the content of the person, acceptability and understanding of the workings of ICAO and the global aviation system in general.

“Nigeria has not taken a decision on any of the candidates, and as a major player in the aviation community, will make her choice of candidate at the appropriate time, as it had always done,” he said.