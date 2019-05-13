There will be no elaborate ceremonies as President Muhammadu Buhari takes the oath for a second term in office on May 29, 2019, Hon Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.

Mohammed made the declaration during a press conference organised at the State House, Abuja on Monday, May 13, 2019.

"President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration for a second term on May 29, 2019, will be a low-key affair, as a number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day

"The decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019", Mohammed said.

The Minister added that: "However, invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

"Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12. The country can ill-afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval.

"Details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20th in Abuja".

New Democracy Day

President Buhari announced June 12 as the nation's new Democracy Day on June 6, 2018, to posthumously honour the late Chief MKO Abiola who won the 1993 election that was annulled by then Military Ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

June 12 henceforth replaces May 29 as Nigeria's Democracy Day.

Buhari beat opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar to win a second term in office on February 23, 2019.