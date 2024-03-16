ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria will experience 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from today

News Agency Of Nigeria

It predicts sunny skies over the northern region on Monday with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja forecasts a sunny atmosphere over the northern region on Saturday with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi and Sokoto states.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are also expected over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara states later in the day.

“Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the North central cities with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is expected over the inland states and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” the weather outlook reads in part.

The agency envisages thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states later in the day.

It anticipates a sunny atmosphere over the northern region on Sunday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and Bauchi states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The NiMet weather outlook also predicts a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds over the North Central cities with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue and Plateau states.

According to it, a cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is expected over the inland states later in the day.

The agency envisages that the coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states in the afternoon and evening period.

Similarly, a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected over the North-central with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states.

NiMet envisages cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland states and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.

The weather outlook anticipates thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day.

It predicts that strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

The agency, therefore, urged the public to stay hydrated and to take adequate precautions as temperature values were still high, especially in the North and North central regions.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” the outlook also reads in part.

