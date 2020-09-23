176 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 57,613 cases have been recorded since February.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 73, followed by Plateau with 50, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 17.

Other states that recorded new cases are Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), and Nasarawa (1).

162 patients who recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 48,836.

No new fatalities were recorded as the death toll remained at 1,100.

Officials have been cautious about what Nigeria's low COVID-19 numbers over the past few weeks represent.

NCDC director-general, Chikwe Iheakweazu, warned on Monday, September 21 that a majority of Nigerian states are not testing enough.

He appealed for more states to test consistently so that progress can be monitored on a national level.