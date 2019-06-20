The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed a recent warning by the United Kingdom about insecurity in Nigeria.

This week, the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) strongly advised its citizens against travelling to at least 21 states in Nigeria because of kidnappings, terrorism, militancy and diseases.

"If you travel to areas to which the FCO advise against travel, you are particularly at risk and will need a high level of security," the FCO warned.

Even though he acknowledged that Nigeria has its security challenges, the NPF's spokesperson, Frank Mba, reassured Nigerians and the international community of safety in the country.

He said, "It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

"We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the international community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation."

Nigeria has struggled with insecurity as killings and kidnappings have witnessed a spike in recent months, leading the launch of Operation Puff Adder in April.

In May, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had reported that there was a slight increase in crime despite significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the Force.

However, he also reported earlier this month that the crime rate in recent times has declined despite isolated cases of internal security breaches which often attract publicity and national attention.

Between May 10 and June 14, Operation Puff Adder resulted in the arrest of 424 kidnap suspects, 276 armed robbery suspects, 44 murder suspects, and 176 suspected cultists

301 firearms, 10,860 ammunition, and 77 stolen vehicles were also recovered.