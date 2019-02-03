The total number of universities in Nigeria has increased from 169 to 170 as the National Universities Commission (NUC) approves Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa.

The University, which is the third university in Bayelsa state was established by the state government.

According to Guardian, Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, issued the letter of recognition of the new institiution to a delegation led by the Governor Seriake Dickson, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The governor’s delegation comprised the senator representing Bayelsa West, Foster Ogola; Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite; Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Prof. Samuel Edonmiekumor; Ebitimitula Etebu; Coordinator Niger Delta University, Mr. Bennaiah Oye and the Acting Registrar, Dr. Akpoebi Adesi, Guardian reports.

Rasheed said the consistent contributions of Governor Dickson to the development of education in Bayelsa and his credibility prompted the commission to approve the new university even though the commission is against proliferation of universities.

Dickson however thanked the NUC for expediting the request and application of the establishment of the University.

The creation of the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa has brought the number of universities owned by state government in Nigeria to 48 while federal and private universities account for 43 and 79, respectively.