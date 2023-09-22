Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, on Friday in Asaba, described the First lady as a woman who came equipped for the challenges of the office.

The former deputy senate president noted that Remi Tinubu’s stature and political potential could only be compared to former American First Lady, Hilary Clinton.

"Like other great First Ladies in other climes, Mrs. Tinubu’s calm mien, experience, and vision would come in handy in building a great Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have Sen. Oluremi Tinubu as First Lady at this crucial time of our political and economic trajectory.

”She represents strength, visionary leadership, and greatness.