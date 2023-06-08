The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria includes sexual, gender-based violence in high school curriculum

Ima Elijah

The bill's will introduce early intervention measures, empowering students to recognise warning signs of sexual abuse, violence.

Nigerian students writing an examination (image used for illustrative purpose) [Leadership]
Nigerian students writing an examination (image used for illustrative purpose) [Leadership]

Recommended articles

The bill, titled "Mandatory inclusion of preventive measures on sexual and gender-based violence into the curriculum of all levels of secondary schools in Nigeria," was approved during a plenary session presided over by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, the Senate Leader, sponsored the bill and emphasised its significance in ensuring that secondary school students remain aware of the dangers associated with SGBV.

According to Senator Gobir, the legislation will not only help address the escalating rate of SGBV cases but also provide essential protection for children and combat related violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Gobir stated, "It is cost-effective, timely, and sustainable. Like it is said, 'a stitch in time saves nine.' The bill, when enacted, will tackle the prevalent issues of SGBV and will further address child protection rights and related issues such as sexual violence, rape, and harassment."

To effectively reduce instances of SGBV and its associated offenses, experts have recommended implementing systematic interventions in schools involving the active participation of students, teachers, administrators, and parents.

The bill's objective is to introduce early intervention measures, empowering students to recognise warning signs and report incidents through designated referral pathways.

The bill sets an ambitious goal of ensuring that at least 80 percent of participating students achieve satisfactory knowledge on SGBV within 12 months of its implementation for each cohort. Senator Gobir believes that this knowledge will be disseminated to siblings, friends, and future generations, thus establishing a sustainable and systematic approach to addressing this pressing problem.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares June 12 public holiday

FG declares June 12 public holiday

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

Nigeria includes sexual, gender-based violence in high school curriculum

Nigeria includes sexual, gender-based violence in high school curriculum

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week