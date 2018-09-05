Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Customs Service ranks low in World Bank's efficiency report

Nigeria is adjudged to perform poorly in efficiency and other indices of operational standards.

Nigeria Customs Service ranks low in World Bank's report play Comptroller of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Harbours and Ports)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was ranked as one of the lowest performing in customs service and border management processes by the World Bank in a recent report.

According to a report by Vanguard, out of a total of 160 countries, Nigeria was ranked 110th, and adjudged to perform poorly in efficiency and other indices of operational standards.

In the report, titled, "Connecting to Compete Report 2018 on trade logistics in the global economy", the World Bank gathered data through a worldwide survey of logistics professionals on how easy or difficult they experienced trade logistics along six generic dimensions which are customs efficiency and border management clearance; quality of trade and transport-related infrastructure; ease of arranging competitively priced international shipments; competence and quality of logistics services; ability to track and trace consignments; and the frequency with which shipments reach consignees within the scheduled time.

According to the report, Nigeria ranked 147th in terms of customs efficiency; 112th in logistics; 110th in international shipment; 78th in logistics infrastructure; 112th in logistics competence; 92nd in tracking and tracing; and 92nd in timeliness.

The report indicated that Nigeria has a level of logistics constraints typical of low and middle-income countries.

Other African countries that ranked higher than Nigeria in the report include Cote D'Ivoire (50), Benin Republic (76), and Ghana (106). Others that ranked worse than Nigeria are Togo (118), Gambia (127), Liberia (143) and Sierra Leone (156).

The bottom 10 countries listed in the report are Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, Niger, Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Libya, Haiti, Zimbabwe and Central African Republic.

